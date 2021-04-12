FairCoin Price Hits $0.0761 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $21,551.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005044 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00148124 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

