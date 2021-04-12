Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $575.05

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$575.05 and last traded at C$572.16, with a volume of 10705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$570.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFH shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$531.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$457.17. The firm has a market cap of C$15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.4929366 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

