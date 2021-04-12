Falcon Project Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $127,313.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

