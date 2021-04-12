Fantasy Sports Price Hits $0.0845 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 127.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $467,718.96 and approximately $669.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars.

