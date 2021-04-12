FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 1,018 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

AWK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,196. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

