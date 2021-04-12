FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 2,699 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 24,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ remained flat at $$57.49 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 541,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

