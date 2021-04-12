FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,391.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,920. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

