FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 98.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

