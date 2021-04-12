FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 2,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $649,225. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $62.85. 140,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

