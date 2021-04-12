FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 851 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 20.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 16.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 55.4% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $4.20 on Monday, hitting $248.16. 268,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,007,314. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.