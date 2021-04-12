FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

