FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. 192,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,682. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

