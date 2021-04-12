FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.33. The company had a trading volume of 160,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $378.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

