FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.44 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. 91,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.