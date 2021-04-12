FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.47 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,695. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.