FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.55 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,839. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

