FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,979. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

