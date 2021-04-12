FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.15. 16,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

