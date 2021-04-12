FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

