FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 2,094 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 244,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

