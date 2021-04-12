FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 614 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

