FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 28,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average is $235.37. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

