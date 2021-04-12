FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

