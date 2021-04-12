FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.37. 1,609,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,714,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

