Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading Down 1%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

