Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $73.03. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,073,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

