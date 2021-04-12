FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Tops $85.95 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.53 or 0.00067519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $34.79 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,573 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

