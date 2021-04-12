FCMI Parent Co. Purchases 3,802 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. acquired 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.21 per share, with a total value of C$84,447.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,444,202.41.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, FCMI Parent Co. acquired 6,809 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$149,257.23.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$21.50. 22,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,559. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.48. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.66 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

