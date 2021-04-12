Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 8,100.0% in March

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.17. 10,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,422. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Fearless Films Company Profile
