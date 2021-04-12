Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Up 8,100.0% in March

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.17. 10,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,422. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.