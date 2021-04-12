FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.18. 102,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

