Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,321.55 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00274892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.00700980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.90 or 1.00018894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.00958451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018101 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

