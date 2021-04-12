Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director William P. Foley II Sells 251,721 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,596. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

