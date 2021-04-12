Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDUS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 149,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,795. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

