Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

