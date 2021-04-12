Financial Review: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.75 $239.43 million $3.89 15.00 New York Mortgage Trust $694.61 million 2.47 $173.74 million $0.64 7.06

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 6 5 0 2.33 New York Mortgage Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $50.77, suggesting a potential downside of 12.99%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.57%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56% New York Mortgage Trust N/A -27.19% -4.80%

Summary

Regency Centers beats New York Mortgage Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

