Fireball (FIRE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $183.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00007587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $91,986.98 and $183.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,059 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.