First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 120,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.