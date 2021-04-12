First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

