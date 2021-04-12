First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $109.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

