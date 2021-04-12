First Citizens Financial Corp Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $254.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $196.54 and a one year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

