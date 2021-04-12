First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.19 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $52.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

