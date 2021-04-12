First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

