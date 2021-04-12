First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $80.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $80.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

