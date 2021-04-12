First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,156,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

