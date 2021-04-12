First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

