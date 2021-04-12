First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.