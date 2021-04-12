First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 2,497 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $77.23 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.