First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

