First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 334 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $687.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.01. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.