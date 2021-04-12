First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

